Doug McDermott and the San Antonio Spurs take on the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 26, McDermott posted seven points in a 137-93 loss versus the Celtics.

If you'd like to make predictions on McDermott's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Doug McDermott Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.0 10.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 2.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 13.7 14.2 PR 12.5 12.2 12.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Doug McDermott's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Doug McDermott Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 7.2% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.1 per contest.

McDermott is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

McDermott's opponents, the Jazz, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.1 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 24th in the NBA, allowing 117.8 points per contest.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.6 assists per contest.

Giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Doug McDermott vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 28 19 3 0 5 0 0 2/25/2023 18 3 2 0 1 0 0 12/26/2022 18 14 1 1 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add McDermott or any of his Spurs teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.