How to Watch the Stars vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having lost five straight, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.
ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW is the place to tune in to watch the Stars and the Blackhawks hit the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Stars vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|2/22/2023
|Stars
|Blackhawks
|4-3 CHI
|11/23/2022
|Stars
|Blackhawks
|6-4 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 201 total goals (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Stars score the 10th-most goals in the league (248 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Stars are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|73
|41
|50
|91
|59
|57
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|73
|31
|40
|71
|44
|49
|59.7%
|Joe Pavelski
|73
|21
|46
|67
|50
|28
|53.7%
|Roope Hintz
|65
|33
|34
|67
|35
|24
|51.8%
|Miro Heiskanen
|70
|11
|51
|62
|55
|43
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks allow 3.6 goals per game (260 in total), 25th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have 177 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|73
|20
|13
|33
|26
|31
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|63
|10
|22
|32
|57
|44
|-
|Andreas Athanasiou
|72
|14
|14
|28
|41
|52
|36.8%
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Tyler Johnson
|47
|8
|18
|26
|18
|29
|51.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.