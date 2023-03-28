Tuesday's contest features the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) and the North Texas Mean Green (29-7) squaring off at Orleans Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for Wisconsin according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at TBA on March 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Orleans Arena

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 64, North Texas 63

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-0.1)

Wisconsin (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 125.2

North Texas has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season, while Wisconsin is 13-16-0. Both the Mean Green and the Badgers are 14-15-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. In the last 10 games, North Texas is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Wisconsin has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green are outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game with a +322 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.7 points per game (336th in college basketball) and allow 55.7 per contest (first in college basketball).

North Texas ranks 248th in the country at 30.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 26.5 its opponents average.

North Texas knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (5.0).

The Mean Green average 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (128th in college basketball), and give up 82.3 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

North Texas forces 11.4 turnovers per game (225th in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (50th in college basketball action).

