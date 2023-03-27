Women’s March Madness How to Watch Games on TV & Live Stream - March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
As part of today's March Madness action, No. 2 Maryland and No. 1 South Carolina go head to head in one of the day's two Elite Eight contests. For more info on game times and details on how to watch upcoming Women's NCAA Tournament games, check out the rest of this article.
Elite Eight Odds and How to Watch
No. 2 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Location: Greenville, South Carolina
How to Watch Maryland vs South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
How to Watch Ohio State vs Virginia Tech
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
