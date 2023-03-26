Zach Collins plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, a 130-94 loss to the Bucks, Collins put up 12 points and seven rebounds.

In this article, we break down Collins' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.2 16.7 Rebounds 7.5 6.3 7.6 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.5 PRA 24.5 20.3 27.8 PR 21.5 17.5 24.3 3PM 1.5 0.8 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Zach Collins' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Zach Collins Insights vs. the Celtics

Collins is responsible for attempting 7.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 6.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Collins' opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the third-most possessions per game with 105.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 112 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the best squad in the league.

Conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Zach Collins vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 34 18 12 5 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Collins or any of his Spurs teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.