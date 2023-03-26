Texas vs. Miami (FL): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Elite Eight
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) will compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. Oddsmakers have installed as 3.5-point favorites to win the final game in the Midwest Region bracket, which begins at 5:05 PM, airing on CBS. The over/under is 149.5 in the matchup.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 5:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-3.5
|149.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Texas Betting Records & Stats
- Texas' 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points 13 times.
- The average total in Texas' outings this year is 145.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Longhorns have compiled an 18-16-0 record against the spread.
- Texas has entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 20, or 87%, of those games.
- This season, Texas has won 14 of its 15 games, or 93.3%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|13
|38.2%
|77.9
|157.3
|67.3
|139
|142.1
|Miami (FL)
|16
|51.6%
|79.4
|157.3
|71.7
|139
|147
Additional Texas Insights & Trends
- Texas has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Longhorns have hit the over three times.
- The Longhorns score 6.2 more points per game (77.9) than the Hurricanes allow (71.7).
- When Texas puts up more than 71.7 points, it is 10-12 against the spread and 19-5 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|18-16-0
|12-12
|16-18-0
|Miami (FL)
|17-11-0
|4-0
|14-17-0
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|Miami (FL)
|17-1
|Home Record
|16-1
|4-6
|Away Record
|7-4
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.