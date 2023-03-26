When the Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes play in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Center on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET, Marcus Carr and Norchad Omier will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Texas vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas' Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Texas beat Xavier 83-71. With 19 points, Tyrese Hunter was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Hunter 19 2 2 0 2 3 Christian Bishop 18 9 0 0 0 0 Marcus Carr 18 4 6 0 0 2

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

Miami (FL) was victorious in its most recent game against Houston, 89-75, on Friday. Nijel Pack was its high scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nijel Pack 26 4 2 1 0 7 Isaiah Wong 20 6 3 0 0 1 Jordan Miller 13 6 4 0 1 1

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Timmy Allen averages a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.3 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field.

Hunter puts up 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dylan Disu puts up 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 61.3% from the field.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he posts 13.3 points and 1.3 assists.

Jordan Miller gives the Hurricanes 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hurricanes get 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Pack.

Wooga Poplar gets the Hurricanes 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 15.5 3.7 2.2 1.1 0.4 2 Dylan Disu 13.4 6.3 1.1 1 0.8 0.3 Marcus Carr 12.2 3.1 4.2 1.7 0.2 1.5 Tyrese Hunter 12 2.8 2.1 0.7 0.6 2 Timmy Allen 5.4 4.8 2.6 0.6 0.2 0.1

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)