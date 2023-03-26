The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS starting at 5:05 PM, with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-4.5) 149.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-4) 149.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-4) 149.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Texas has put together a 19-17-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Longhorns' 37 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
  • Miami (FL) has won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • In the Hurricanes' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +360
  • Texas is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), but only fifth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +360.
  • With odds of +360, Texas has been given a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.

