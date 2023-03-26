The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) visit the Boston Celtics (51-23) after losing four straight road games. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Spurs vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -16.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • In the Spurs' 74 games with a set total, 42 have hit the over (56.8%).
  • San Antonio has gone 30-44-0 ATS this season.
  • The Spurs have been victorious in 17, or 24.3%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 9.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Spurs vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 117.9 230.2 112 234.3 227.8
Spurs 0 0% 112.3 230.2 122.3 234.3 232.8

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Spurs have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
  • San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (19-19-0). Away, it is .306 (11-25-0).
  • The Spurs' 112.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 112 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • San Antonio is 21-14 against the spread and 13-22 overall when it scores more than 112 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Spurs vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 39-35 0-0 39-35
Spurs 30-44 0-1 42-32

Spurs vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Spurs
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
21-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-14
26-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-22
112
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.3
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
28-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-7
33-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.