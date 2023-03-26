The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) visit the Boston Celtics (51-23) after losing four straight road games. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Spurs vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -16.5 -

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

In the Spurs' 74 games with a set total, 42 have hit the over (56.8%).

San Antonio has gone 30-44-0 ATS this season.

The Spurs have been victorious in 17, or 24.3%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 9.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Spurs vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 117.9 230.2 112 234.3 227.8 Spurs 0 0% 112.3 230.2 122.3 234.3 232.8

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Spurs have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (19-19-0). Away, it is .306 (11-25-0).

The Spurs' 112.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 112 the Celtics give up to opponents.

San Antonio is 21-14 against the spread and 13-22 overall when it scores more than 112 points.

Spurs vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 39-35 0-0 39-35 Spurs 30-44 0-1 42-32

Spurs vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Spurs 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 21-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-14 26-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-22 112 Points Allowed (PG) 122.3 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 28-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-7 33-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-11

