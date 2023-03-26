Devin Vassell plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates take on the Boston Celtics at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Vassell, in his most recent game (March 22 loss against the Bucks) produced 16 points, four assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Vassell's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.8 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.3 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.3 PRA 24.5 26.3 23.1 PR 21.5 22.7 19.8 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.7



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Celtics

Vassell has taken 15.8 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 8.6% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vassell's Spurs average 105.0 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 102.0 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 112.0 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics have allowed 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 23.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.8 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

Devin Vassell vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2022 32 17 6 0 2 2 0

