The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (51-23) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at TD Garden as heavy, 16-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW

NBCS-BOS and BSSW Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Spurs vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 126 - Spurs 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 16)

Celtics (- 16) Pick OU: Over (232)



The Celtics have been more successful against the spread than the Spurs this season, recording an ATS record of 38-33-3, as opposed to the 30-44-0 record of the Spurs.

San Antonio and its opponents have gone over the total 55.4% of the time this season (41 out of 74). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (39 out of 74).

The Celtics have a .710 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (49-20) this season while the Spurs have a .239 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-54).

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2022-23, San Antonio is 24th in the league on offense (112.3 points scored per game) and worst defensively (122.3 points allowed).

This season the Spurs are fifth-best in the league in assists at 27.1 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 22nd in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11). They are 25th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

San Antonio attempts 34.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 65.5% of its shots, with 74.4% of its makes coming from there.

