The Dallas Stars (39-19-14) host the Vancouver Canucks (32-34-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Stars are coming off a 3-2 triumph over the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Canucks took down the San Jose Sharks 7-2 in their last game.

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have put up a record of 6-3-1. They have scored 46 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 37. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (25.8% of opportunities).

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Stars vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 5, Canucks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)

Stars (-195) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2.5)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 39-19-14 record overall, with a 7-14-21 record in contests that have needed overtime.

In the 25 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-6-11 record (good for 27 points).

In the 10 games this season the Stars registered just one goal, they went 1-7-2 (four points).

Dallas has finished 5-3-6 in the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 16 points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals in 46 games (33-7-6, 72 points).

In the 23 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 29 points after finishing 11-5-7.

In the 37 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 21-10-6 (48 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Stars finished 14-9-8 in those contests (36 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 8th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.35 11th 9th 2.75 Goals Allowed 3.69 27th 11th 32.3 Shots 30.2 21st 14th 30.9 Shots Allowed 30.6 12th 8th 23.6% Power Play % 22.4% 11th 4th 83.3% Penalty Kill % 70.3% 32nd

Stars vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

