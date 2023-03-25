How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 6:09 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TBS
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40%).
- Kansas State is 17-6 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 179th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 13th.
- The Wildcats put up 76.2 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.8 the Owls give up.
- Kansas State has an 18-6 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 46.6% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 22-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Owls are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 189th.
- The Owls' 78 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 69.6 the Wildcats give up.
- Florida Atlantic is 25-1 when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Kansas State is posting 1.7 fewer points per game (75) than it is when playing on the road (76.7).
- The Wildcats are allowing 61.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 19.2 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (80.6).
- Kansas State is sinking 6.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is one fewer threes and 2.1999999999999957% points worse than it is averaging in away games (7.7, 35.3%).
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Florida Atlantic is scoring more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9).
- In 2022-23 the Owls are giving up 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (67.5).
- Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (9.9 per game) than at home (10.4), but makes a higher percentage on the road (38%) than at home (37.7%).
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Montana State
|W 77-65
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Kentucky
|W 75-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 98-93
|Madison Square Garden
|3/25/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Memphis
|W 66-65
|Nationwide Arena
|3/19/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 78-70
|Nationwide Arena
|3/23/2023
|Tennessee
|W 62-55
|Madison Square Garden
|3/25/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Madison Square Garden
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.