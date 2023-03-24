The Washington Wizards (32-41) are 8-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (19-54) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW

NBCS-DC and BSSW Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Spurs vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 121 - Spurs 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (- 8)

Wizards (- 8) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Spurs (30-43-0 ATS) have covered the spread 43.8% of the time, 2.7% less often than the Wizards (32-39-2) this season.

When the spread is set as 8 or more this season, Washington (1-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than San Antonio (14-20) does as the underdog (41.2%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Washington does it in fewer games (47.9% of the time) than San Antonio (54.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Wizards are 16-9, a better mark than the Spurs have posted (17-53) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

San Antonio is 25th in the league in points scored (112.1 per game) and worst in points allowed (122.2).

With 26.9 assists per game, the Spurs are fifth-best in the league.

At 11 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc, the Spurs are 22nd and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

San Antonio attempts 34.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 65.5% of its shots, with 74.4% of its makes coming from there.

