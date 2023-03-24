The Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) are slated to square off fpr their Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at T-Mobile Center, with a tip-off time of 9:45 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Marcus Carr and Jack Nunge are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas' Last Game

In its most recent game, Texas beat Penn State on Saturday, 71-66. Its top scorer was Dylan Disu with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Xavier's Last Game

In its previous game, Xavier defeated Pittsburgh on Sunday, 84-73. Its high scorer was Nunge with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Jerome Hunter 14 5 2 1 0 0

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice averages 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Timmy Allen posts a team-high 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 10.3 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field.

Disu is posting 9.1 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Hunter is posting 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is No. 1 on the Musketeers in rebounding (7.7 per game), and puts up 14.1 points and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Colby Jones leads the Musketeers in assists (4.3 per game), and posts 15 points and 5.7 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach Freemantle is averaging 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 58.5% of his shots from the field.

Adam Kunkel is putting up 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 14.6 6.6 1.2 1 0.9 0.3 Jabari Rice 16.3 3.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Carr 12.1 3.3 4 1.9 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 2.8 2.1 1 0.4 1.7 Timmy Allen 5.8 5.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 0

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)