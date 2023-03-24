Friday's contest at T-Mobile Center has the Texas Longhorns (28-8) going head-to-head against the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at 9:45 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 77-73 win for Texas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Texas. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 148.5 total.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas' record against the spread so far this season is 17-16-0, and Xavier's is 17-15-0. The Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Musketeers are 20-12-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per contest (89th in college basketball). They have a +379 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The 32.0 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 163rd in college basketball. Its opponents grab 31.0 per outing.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (182nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from deep.

The Longhorns average 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (50th in college basketball), and allow 85.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game, with a +266 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allow 73.8 per outing (285th in college basketball).

Xavier ranks 35th in college basketball at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Xavier hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Xavier forces 11.4 turnovers per game (225th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (217th in college basketball).

