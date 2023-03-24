Friday's contest that pits the Texas Longhorns (28-8) against the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:45 PM on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the spread (4.5) versus Texas. The two teams are expected to go over the 148.5 total.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Xavier's 17-15-0 ATS record. A total of 15 out of the Longhorns' games this season have hit the over, and 20 of the Musketeers' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the past 10 contests. Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +379 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

Texas records 32 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Longhorns record 98.9 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while giving up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Texas has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (82nd in college basketball action), 4.2 fewer than the 15.1 it forces on average (21st in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game, with a +266 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allow 73.8 per contest (285th in college basketball).

Xavier prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.5 boards. It pulls down 34.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3.

Xavier makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Xavier has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (225th in college basketball).

