A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 9:45 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Xavier Moneyline

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games have hit the over.

Xavier is 19-15-0 ATS this year.

A total of 21 Musketeers games this season have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Texas is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (fourth-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (fifth-best).

The Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +1000.

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

