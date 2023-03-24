A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) and No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) to decide which of the teams is heading to the Midwest Regional final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 9:45 PM, airing on CBS.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas is 18-17-1 ATS this season.

In the Longhorns' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Xavier has put together a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 21 Musketeers games this season have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Bookmakers rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in the country.

Bookmakers have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the start of the season to +1000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 75th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Musketeers' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 64th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

