A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) squaring off against the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup tips at 9:45 PM, with the winner moving on to the Midwest Regional final.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has compiled an 18-17-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Longhorns' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Xavier is 19-15-0 ATS this season.

A total of 21 Musketeers games this season have gone over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Texas is fifth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Longhorns have experienced the 75th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +1000.

Texas has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Musketeers' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 64th-biggest change among all teams.

Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

