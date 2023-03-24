Texas vs. Xavier: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 9:45 PM.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4.5)
|148.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas (-4)
|148.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Texas (-4)
|148.5
|-179
|+150
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Texas has compiled an 18-17-1 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games have hit the over.
- Xavier has compiled a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Musketeers' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in the country.
- The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the 75th-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +1000, Texas has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Sportsbooks have moved the Musketeers' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 64th-biggest change.
- With odds of +4000, Xavier has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.