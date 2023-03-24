A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 9:45 PM.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has compiled an 18-17-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games have hit the over.

Xavier has compiled a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Musketeers' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in the country.

The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the 75th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +1000, Texas has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Sportsbooks have moved the Musketeers' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 64th-biggest change.

With odds of +4000, Xavier has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

