A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) squaring off against the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 9:45 PM, with the winner advancing to the Midwest Regional final.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Xavier Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-4.5) 148.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-4) 148.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-4) 147.5 -179 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

  • Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games have gone over the point total.
  • Xavier has covered 19 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Musketeers games have hit the over 21 out of 34 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in the country.
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 75th-biggest change.
  • Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • The Musketeers have experienced the 64th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +3500.
  • The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

