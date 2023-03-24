Texas vs. Xavier: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 9:45 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.
Texas vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|PointsBet
|Texas (-4)
|147.5
|-189
|+160
Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
- In the Longhorns' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Xavier has compiled a 19-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this year, 21 out of the Musketeers' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Texas is fifth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- The Longhorns' national championship odds have jumped from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1000, the 75th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Musketeers' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +3500, the 64th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.
