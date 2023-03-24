A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) or the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 9:45 PM on Friday.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Xavier Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-4.5) 148.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-4.5) 149 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-4) - - - Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

  • Texas has covered 18 times in 36 games with a spread this season.
  • In the Longhorns' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • Xavier has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 21 out of 34 times this year.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Texas is sixth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • The Longhorns have experienced the 75th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +1000.
  • Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • The Musketeers were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +4000, which is the 65th-biggest change in the country.
  • With odds of +4000, Xavier has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

