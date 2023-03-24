The Midwest Region bracket's No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) are 4.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:45 PM, live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 148.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

In 12 games this season, Texas and its opponents have gone over 148.5 total points.

Texas has had an average of 144.9 points in its games this season, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Longhorns have gone 17-16-0 ATS this season.

Texas has won 19, or 86.4%, of the 22 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Texas has won 13 of its 14 games, or 92.9%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Longhorns have gone over the total twice.

The 77.7 points per game the Longhorns record are just 3.9 more points than the Musketeers give up (73.8).

Texas is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

