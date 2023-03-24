The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) and No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) will face off on Friday at TBA, live from T-Mobile Center, with both teams looking for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Oddsmakers have declared Texas as the favorite to advance past the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket, giving the a 4.5-point edge. The point total is 148.5 in the matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 148.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points 12 times.

Texas has had an average of 144.9 points in its games this season, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Longhorns are 17-16-0 ATS this season.

Texas has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 19 (86.4%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Longhorns have hit the over twice.

The 77.7 points per game the Longhorns average are just 3.9 more points than the Musketeers allow (73.8).

When Texas scores more than 73.8 points, it is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

