Texas vs. Xavier: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Texas is favored by 4.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which tips off at 9:45 PM on CBS. The point total is 148.5 for the matchup.
Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-4.5
|148.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Texas Betting Records & Stats
- Texas and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points in 12 of 33 games this season.
- The average total in Texas' games this season is 144.9, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Longhorns have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Texas has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 19 (86.4%) of those contests.
- Texas has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.
Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 148.5
|% of Games Over 148.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|12
|36.4%
|77.7
|158.9
|67.2
|141
|141.9
|Xavier
|22
|68.8%
|81.2
|158.9
|73.8
|141
|152
Additional Texas Insights & Trends
- Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Longhorns have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
- The Longhorns put up just 3.9 more points per game (77.7) than the Musketeers give up (73.8).
- Texas is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|17-16-0
|8-10
|15-18-0
|Xavier
|17-15-0
|3-2
|20-12-0
Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|Xavier
|17-1
|Home Record
|15-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|7-4
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.5
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|12-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.