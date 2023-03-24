The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) are 4.5-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) on Friday at 9:45 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 148.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 148.5 points in 12 of 33 games this season.

Texas has had an average of 144.9 points in its games this season, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Longhorns have gone 17-16-0 ATS this season.

This season, Texas has been favored 22 times and won 19, or 86.4%, of those games.

This season, Texas has won 13 of its 14 games, or 92.9%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152.0

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

In the Longhorns' past 10 games, they have hit the over twice.

The Longhorns record 77.7 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 73.8 the Musketeers allow.

Texas has an 8-7 record against the spread and a 13-3 record overall when putting up more than 73.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.