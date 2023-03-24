Friday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (23-12) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-14) at Bud Walton Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-63 and heavily favors Arkansas to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 24.

The Red Raiders came out on top in their last outing 61-49 against SMU on Monday.

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 73, Texas Tech 63

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders took down the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in a 68-64 win on January 18, which was their signature win of the season.

The Red Raiders have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

The Razorbacks have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (nine).

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on January 18

86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16

72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 33) on November 25

78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 63) on February 5

85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 63) on January 14

Texas Tech Performance Insights