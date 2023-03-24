The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) visit the Washington Wizards (32-41) after losing three straight road games. The Wizards are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Spurs vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wizards -7.5 -

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

A total of 41 of the Spurs' 73 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).

So far this season, San Antonio has put together a 30-43-0 record against the spread.

The Spurs have come away with 17 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Antonio has won seven of its 42 games, or 16.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +225 on the moneyline.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Wizards vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wizards 0 0% 112.7 224.8 113.7 235.9 226.0 Spurs 0 0% 112.1 224.8 122.2 235.9 232.9

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (19-19-0) than on the road (11-24-0) this season.

The Spurs average only 1.6 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Wizards give up (113.7).

San Antonio has put together a 20-11 ATS record and a 13-18 overall record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

Spurs vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Wizards and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 34-38 1-2 37-36 Spurs 30-43 17-25 41-32

Spurs vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Wizards Spurs 112.7 Points Scored (PG) 112.1 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 8-3 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-11 8-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-18 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 122.2 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 25-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-4 26-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

