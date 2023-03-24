When the Houston Cougars and Miami Hurricanes play in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center on Friday at 7:15 PM ET, Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Houston's Last Game

In its most recent game, Houston defeated Auburn on Saturday, 81-64. Its leading scorer was Tramon Mark with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

In its most recent game, Miami (FL) topped Indiana on Sunday, 85-69. Its high scorer was Isaiah Wong with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser is tops on his team in both points (16.9) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also averages 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts puts up a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 10.3 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 61.5% from the floor.

Jamal Shead averages a team-leading 5.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.4 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field and 31.4% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarace Walker puts up 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Mark puts up 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is posting a team-best 10.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 13.4 points and 1.2 assists, making 58% of his shots from the field.

Jordan Miller is putting up 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 53.7% of his shots from the field.

Nijel Pack is posting 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

Wooga Poplar is posting 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)