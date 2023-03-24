A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 7:15 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Miami matchup.

Houston vs. Miami Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Miami Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-7.5) 138.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-7.5) 138.5 -325 +270 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Houston (-7) 138.5 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Houston vs. Miami Betting Trends

  • Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • In the Cougars' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • Miami has covered 19 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
  • A total of 15 Hurricanes games this year have hit the over.

Houston Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +360
  • Oddsmakers rate Houston equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in the country.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Cougars have experienced the 80th-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the beginning to +360.
  • Houston has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

