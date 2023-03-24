A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) playing against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 7:15 PM, with the winner advancing to the Midwest Regional final.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.

Miami (FL) has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Hurricanes games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 Houston is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Cougars were +900 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +360, which is the 80th-biggest change in the country.

Houston has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 The Hurricanes have experienced the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +4500.

Miami (FL) has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

