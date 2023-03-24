Houston vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 5-seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Center airing on CBS.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-7.5)
|137.5
|-350
|+275
|DraftKings
|Houston (-7.5)
|138
|-345
|+285
|PointsBet
|Houston (-7.5)
|138
|-345
|+300
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Houston has put together a 19-16-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Cougars games have hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.
- Miami (FL) has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- In the Hurricanes' 33 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- Sportsbooks rate Houston equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in college basketball.
- Bookmakers have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +900 at the start of the season to +360. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 80th-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Houston has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have had the 56th-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +4500.
- The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +4500 moneyline odds, is 2.2%.
