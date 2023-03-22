Giannis Antetokounmpo and Keldon Johnson are two players to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) and the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) go head to head at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Spurs vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Antetokounmpo, Johnson and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs dropped their previous game to the Pelicans, 119-84, on Tuesday. Sandro Mamukelashvili led the way with 20 points, and also had five boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sandro Mamukelashvili 20 5 3 3 0 3 Tre Jones 15 5 8 1 0 1 Devonte' Graham 15 2 1 0 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson is putting up team highs in points (21.8 per game) and assists (2.9). And he is delivering 5.0 rebounds, making 45.0% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Tre Jones is the Spurs' top assist man (6.3 per game), and he puts up 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Zach Collins is putting up a team-best 6.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 11.2 points and 2.8 assists, making 52.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Spurs receive 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan.

The Spurs get 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Devin Vassell.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 13.3 5.8 2.7 0.7 0.9 1.7 Devin Vassell 11.5 2.4 2.4 0.6 0.4 1.7 Devonte' Graham 12.3 2.2 3.0 0.4 0.1 2.7 Keldon Johnson 10.8 3.7 1.8 0.6 0.1 1.3 Keita Bates-Diop 9.6 3.3 2.1 0.6 0.2 1.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.