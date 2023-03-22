How to Watch the Spurs vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) on March 22, 2023.
Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 45.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio is 16-28 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.
- The Spurs put up the same points per game as the Bucks give up (112.4).
- When it scores more than 112.4 points, San Antonio is 13-21.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs put up more points per game at home (114.2) than away (110.3), and also allow fewer points at home (120.3) than on the road (124).
- In 2022-23 San Antonio is conceding 3.7 fewer points per game at home (120.3) than on the road (124).
- The Spurs pick up 1.3 more assists per game at home (27.6) than on the road (26.3).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khem Birch
|Out
|Knee
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Neck
|Charles Bassey
|Out
|Patella
|Jeremy Sochan
|Questionable
|Knee
