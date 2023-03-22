The San Antonio Spurs (19-53) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report, including Keldon Johnson, ahead of their Wednesday, March 22 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) at Fiserv Forum, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs fell in their most recent game 119-84 against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Sandro Mamukelashvili's team-leading 20 points paced the Spurs in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devonte' Graham PG Out Rest 7.4 1.6 2.6 Doug McDermott SF Out Rest 10 2.2 1.5 Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Romeo Langford SG Out Rest 7.2 2.8 1.2 Keldon Johnson SF Questionable Neck 21.8 5 2.9 Tre Jones PG Out Rest 12.5 3.5 6.3 Charles Bassey C Out Patella 5.7 5.5 1.4 Jeremy Sochan PF Questionable Knee 10.9 5.3 2.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Goran Dragic: Out (Knee), Meyers Leonard: Out (Calf), Jae Crowder: Out (Calf)

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSSW and BSWI

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs' 112.4 points per game are equal to what the Bucks allow.

San Antonio has put together a 13-21 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

While the Spurs are posting 112.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 113.8 a contest.

San Antonio makes 11 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (23rd in NBA). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.3 per game at 39.2%.

The Spurs' 107.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 29th in the NBA, and the 117.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 30th in the league.

Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -17.5 238

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.