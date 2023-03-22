The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) play the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) as heavy, 17.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Spurs vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSSW and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -17.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 33 of 72 games this season.

San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 234.4 points, 2.1 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, San Antonio has put together a 30-42-0 record against the spread.

The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (25%) in those games.

San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1150.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 25 35.2% 116.3 228.7 112.4 234.4 226.7 Spurs 33 45.8% 112.4 228.7 122 234.4 232.8

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Six of the Spurs' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 19-19-0 record) than away (.324, 11-23-0).

The Spurs put up the same points per game as the Bucks allow their opponents to score (112.4).

San Antonio has put together a 21-13 ATS record and a 13-21 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 40-31 0-0 36-35 Spurs 30-42 0-0 41-31

Spurs vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Spurs 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 112.4 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 21-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-13 23-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-21 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 122 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 25-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-6 33-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.