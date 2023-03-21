Tre Jones and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jones, in his most recent game (March 19 win against the Hawks) posted 11 points and six assists.

Now let's dig into Jones' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.5 8.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 2.7 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.7 PRA 21.5 22.3 16.8 PR 16.5 16 11.1 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.1



Tre Jones Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Tre Jones has made 4.8 shots per game, which accounts for 9.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.6 threes per game, or 4.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Pelicans are the 15th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 113.4 points per game.

The Pelicans give up 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans give up 24.8 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pelicans are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Tre Jones vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 28 19 2 3 1 0 0 12/2/2022 34 9 5 9 1 0 2 11/23/2022 31 9 0 9 1 0 2

