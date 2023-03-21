Spurs vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - March 21
The San Antonio Spurs (19-52) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report, including Devonte' Graham, ahead of their Tuesday, March 21 matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) at Smoothie King Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last game on Sunday, the Spurs earned a 126-118 win against the Hawks. Keldon Johnson totaled 29 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Spurs.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Devonte' Graham
|PG
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|7.3
|1.6
|2.7
|Khem Birch
|C
|Out
|Knee
|2.2
|1.3
|0.4
|Zach Collins
|PF
|Out
|Nir - Rest
|11.2
|6.3
|2.8
|Keldon Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Neck
|21.8
|5.0
|2.9
|Devin Vassell
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|18.8
|3.9
|3.6
|Charles Bassey
|C
|Out
|Patella
|5.7
|5.5
|1.4
|Jeremy Sochan
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|10.9
|5.3
|2.5
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)
Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSW
Spurs Season Insights
- The Spurs score only 0.6 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Pelicans give up (113.4).
- San Antonio is 13-18 when it scores more than 113.4 points.
- The Spurs are tallying 115.6 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 112.8.
- San Antonio hits 11.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (23rd in NBA). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.3 per game at 39.2%.
- The Spurs average 107.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in league), and give up 117.3 points per 100 possessions (30th in NBA).
Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-13.5
|231
