Tuesday's contest at has the Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-15) going head-to-head against the North Texas Mean Green (28-7) at TBA (on March 21). Our computer prediction projects a 66-62 victory for Oklahoma State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Venue:

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 66, North Texas 62

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma State (-4.1)

Oklahoma State (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 127.6

Oklahoma State is 14-17-0 against the spread this season compared to North Texas' 15-14-0 ATS record. The Cowboys have hit the over in 15 games, while Mean Green games have gone over 14 times. Oklahoma State is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests, while North Texas has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game (posting 64.7 points per game, 336th in college basketball, and giving up 55.6 per contest, first in college basketball) and have a +316 scoring differential.

North Texas averages 30.5 rebounds per game (256th in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

North Texas makes 2.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.5 (167th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.1.

North Texas has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (50th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (213th in college basketball).

