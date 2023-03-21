The Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-15) take on the North Texas Mean Green (28-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. North Texas matchup.

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline North Texas Moneyline

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

  • North Texas has covered 17 times in 32 games with a spread this season.
  • The Mean Green have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Oklahoma State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 19 times.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.

