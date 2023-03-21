How to Watch North Texas vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The North Texas Mean Green (28-7) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-15) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green are shooting 43.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 39.6% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
- North Texas is 19-1 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
- The Mean Green are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 108th.
- The Mean Green put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Cowboys give up to opponents (65.8).
- North Texas has a 23-5 record when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison
- North Texas is putting up more points at home (65.6 per game) than away (63.4).
- The Mean Green allow 53 points per game at home, and 59.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, North Texas makes fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (7.8), but makes a higher percentage on the road (36.8%) than at home (35.2%).
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|UAB
|L 76-69
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/15/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 69-53
|UNT Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 75-55
|UNT Coliseum
|3/21/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
