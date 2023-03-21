The North Texas Mean Green (28-7) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-15) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green are shooting 43.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 39.6% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

North Texas is 19-1 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Mean Green are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 108th.

The Mean Green put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Cowboys give up to opponents (65.8).

North Texas has a 23-5 record when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

North Texas is putting up more points at home (65.6 per game) than away (63.4).

The Mean Green allow 53 points per game at home, and 59.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, North Texas makes fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (7.8), but makes a higher percentage on the road (36.8%) than at home (35.2%).

North Texas Schedule