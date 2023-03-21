The San Antonio Spurs, Keldon Johnson included, face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Johnson, in his last game, had 29 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 126-118 win over the Hawks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Johnson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.8 21.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 6.6 Assists 3.5 2.9 3.9 PRA 31.5 29.7 32.4 PR 27.5 26.8 28.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.7



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 16.1% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 16.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Johnson's Spurs average 105.0 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the 15th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 113.4 points per game.

The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans have allowed 24.8 per game, 10th in the league.

Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 36 15 6 3 1 0 0 11/23/2022 16 5 1 0 0 0 0

