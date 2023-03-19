How to Watch Xavier vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) and the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) play in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 12:10 PM.
Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Xavier has a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 35th.
- The Musketeers put up 11.8 more points per game (81.1) than the Panthers allow (69.3).
- When Xavier totals more than 69.3 points, it is 23-3.
Pittsburgh Stats Insights
- This season, Pittsburgh has a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.2% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 188th.
- The Panthers put up an average of 75.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 73.9 the Musketeers give up to opponents.
- When Pittsburgh allows fewer than 81.1 points, it is 19-8.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Xavier is posting 83.6 points per game this season at home, which is 3.1 more points than it is averaging in road games (80.5).
- The Musketeers cede 71.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 77.1 away from home.
- Xavier is draining 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it is averaging in road games (8.1, 40.5%).
Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison
- At home Pittsburgh is scoring 77.8 points per game, 2.4 more than it is averaging on the road (75.4).
- At home the Panthers are conceding 66.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than they are away (70.8).
- Pittsburgh knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (9.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (37.2%).
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Creighton
|W 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/11/2023
|Marquette
|L 65-51
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 72-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Duke
|L 96-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/14/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 60-59
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|Iowa State
|W 59-41
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
