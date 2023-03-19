TCU vs. Gonzaga: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) will take to the court against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Gonzaga is a 4.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which tips off at 9:40 PM on TBS. The point total is set at 157.5 in the matchup.
TCU vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Gonzaga
|-4.5
|157.5
Horned Frogs Betting Records & Stats
- TCU's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 157.5 points in five of 32 outings.
- TCU's games this season have had an average of 143.1 points, 14.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- TCU is 14-18-0 ATS this season.
- TCU has been an underdog in 11 games this season and has come away with the win four times (36.4%) in those contests.
- The Horned Frogs have a record of 5-3 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies TCU has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
TCU vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 157.5
|% of Games Over 157.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Gonzaga
|15
|48.4%
|87.4
|162.5
|72.8
|140.8
|155
|TCU
|5
|15.6%
|75.1
|162.5
|68
|140.8
|142.1
Additional TCU Insights & Trends
- TCU is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In the Horned Frogs' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.
- The Horned Frogs' 75.1 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 72.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- TCU is 13-6 against the spread and 18-3 overall when it scores more than 72.8 points.
Gonzaga vs. TCU Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Gonzaga
|13-18-0
|12-15
|17-14-0
|TCU
|14-18-0
|4-3
|15-17-0
TCU vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits
|Gonzaga
|TCU
|14-1
|Home Record
|13-4
|7-2
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-8-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|92.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.9
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.4
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-7-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
