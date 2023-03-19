How to Watch the Spurs vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) on March 19, 2023.
Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 48.3% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio is 11-15 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank sixth.
- The Spurs average just 4.9 fewer points per game (112.6) than the Hawks give up (117.5).
- When it scores more than 117.5 points, San Antonio is 9-13.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs score more points per game at home (113.9) than away (111.1), and also give up fewer points at home (120.4) than away (124.1).
- At home San Antonio is allowing 120.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than it is away (124.1).
- This season the Spurs are averaging more assists at home (27.6 per game) than away (26.4).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devonte' Graham
|Out
|Quadricep
|Doug McDermott
|Questionable
|Hip
|Khem Birch
|Out
|Knee
|Keita Bates-Diop
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Zach Collins
|Questionable
|Biceps
|Charles Bassey
|Out
|Patella
|Jeremy Sochan
|Out
|Knee
