Spurs vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 243.5.
Spurs vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-8.5
|243.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 23 games this season that finished with a combined score above 243.5 points.
- San Antonio has a 234.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- San Antonio's ATS record is 29-41-0 this year.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (24.2%) in those contests.
- This season, San Antonio has won five of its 21 games, or 23.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +300 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.
Spurs vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 243.5
|% of Games Over 243.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|23
|32.9%
|117.4
|230
|117.5
|239.6
|232.5
|Spurs
|23
|32.9%
|112.6
|230
|122.1
|239.6
|232.7
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Spurs have gone over the total six times.
- This season, San Antonio is 18-19-0 at home against the spread (.486 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-22-0 ATS (.333).
- The Spurs average only 4.9 fewer points per game (112.6) than the Hawks give up to opponents (117.5).
- When it scores more than 117.5 points, San Antonio is 14-8 against the spread and 9-13 overall.
Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|31-39
|4-3
|40-30
|Spurs
|29-41
|13-16
|41-29
Spurs vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Hawks
|Spurs
|117.4
|112.6
|5
|24
|15-8
|14-8
|17-6
|9-13
|117.5
|122.1
|23
|30
|20-6
|18-7
|21-5
|14-11
