Spurs vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) clash with the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSE.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Spurs matchup.
Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Spurs vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hawks (-9.5)
|243
|-390
|+320
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-9.5)
|243.5
|-450
|+333
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Hawks (-9.5)
|244
|-435
|+310
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Hawks (-8.5)
|244.5
|-380
|+310
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Hawks score 117.4 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and allow 117.5 (23rd in the league) for a -10 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs have been outscored by 9.5 points per game (posting 112.6 points per game, 24th in league, while giving up 122.1 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -668 scoring differential.
- These two teams score a combined 230 points per game, 13 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 239.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Atlanta has covered 30 times in 70 games with a spread this season.
- San Antonio has compiled a 29-41-0 ATS record so far this year.
Spurs and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
|Hawks
|+20000
|+7000
|-184
Looking to place a futures bet on the Spurs? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.