The Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) will visit the North Texas Mean Green (27-7) after victories in four straight road games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Sam Houston vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

Sam Houston has put together a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.

The Bearkats are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 104th.

The Bearkats' 72.7 points per game are 17.1 more points than the 55.6 the Mean Green allow.

When Sam Houston gives up fewer than 64.4 points, it is 21-0.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Sam Houston is scoring 13.9 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (65.9).

In 2022-23 the Bearkats are conceding 10.3 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than on the road (63.5).

Beyond the arc, Sam Houston knocks down fewer treys on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9), and makes a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (39.5%) too.

Sam Houston Schedule